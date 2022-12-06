Uncut – February 2023

HAVE A COPY SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR HOME

Neil Young, Margo Price, The Stooges, Mimi Parker, Lawrence, Cymande, The Meters, New Order, Mike Scott, Keith Levine and Ivor Cutler all feature in the new Uncut, dated February 2023 and in UK shops from December 8 or available to buy online now. This issue comes with an exclusive free 15-track CD of the month’s best new music.

NEIL YOUNG: Neil Young is out there in the wilderness, travelling on his bus back towards his Canadian homeland. This literal journey into his past also seems a suitable metaphor for Young’s peripatetic 2022. Over the past 12 months, this most capricious of musicians has hurtled backwards and forwards through his history and the present day – from 1970s ‘bootlegs’ via mythic lost albums and powerful new recordings with his doughty lieutenants Crazy Horse before arriving, finally, at a 50th-anniversary edition of his celebrated album Harvest. In this exclusive interview, Young – accompanied by Crazy Horse and producer Rick Rubin – looks back over a prolific year and attempts to make sense of the different, sometimes contradictory Neil Youngs who have emerged along the way. “I got a lot of stuff to clean up,” he tells Damien Love. “I’ve got a big mess that I left behind.”

OUR FREE CD! THERE’S A WORLD: 15 tracks of the month’s best new music

This issue of Uncut is available to buy by clicking here – with FREE delivery to the UK and reduced delivery charges for the rest of the world.

Inside the issue, you’ll find:

MARGO PRICE: Back from the wilds of Topanga Canyon with a “psychedelic” new album fired by weed and tequila, Margo Price is moving far beyond her country-tonk roots. But will inner flight, personal loss and newfound wisdom tame her wayward impulses? “It’s been a long, weird road to get to the person that I am,” she tells Stephen Deusner. “But here I am.”

THE STOOGES: A band in disarray. A fancy hotel in West London. Heavy riffs and delinquent ballads. Fifty years since the release of Iggy and The Stooges’ Raw Power, Nick Hasted convenes a crack team of heads – including J Mascis, Jim Reid, Mark Arm and Bob Mould – to dig deep into one of the most influential records in rock history. “All three Stooges albums are equal to me,” says Iggy Pop. “But Raw Power, that’s the big one.”

MIMI PARKER: Uncut pays tribute to Mimi Parker as friends and collaborators including Jeff Tweedy and Steve Albini celebrate the music and influence of Low’s beloved vocalist, songwriter and instrumentalist. “She was the calmest of oceans,” learns Stephen Deusner. “She was the ebb and flow of it all.”

2023 ALBUMS PREVIEW: One is a three-act rock opera about artists being exiled into space, another is influenced by Uzbekistani disco, while a third features a song called “Layla” inspired by its creator’s apparent “Oedipal hatred of Eric Clapton”. Join us, then, for Uncut’s essential guide to many of 2023’s key albums. Brace yourselves for news of The Cure, Blondie, The Rolling Stones, Dexys, Lucinda Williams, Elvis Costello, Robert Forster, The Damned, Natalie Merchant, Margo Cilker, Modern Nature, Graham Nash, Sparks and more…

LAWRENCE: The Felt, Denim and now Mozart Estate mainman on baseball caps, Record Store Day and his elusive quest for fame: “I’m prepared to pay a price for that, yes”

CYMANDE: The making of “Bra”.

THE METERS: Funk session supremo Leo Nocentelli looks back on a stellar career

NEW ORDER: The Waterboys skipper on the records that forever rock his boat: “I wanted to live in music”

CLICK TO GET THE NEW UNCUT DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR

In our expansive reviews section, we take a look at new records from John Cale, Meg Baird, Guided By Voices, Whitehorse and more, and archival releases from New Order, Gong, Lightships, and others. We catch the Cat Power live; among the films, DVDs and TV programmes reviewed are Glass Onion, Corsage, Peter Von Kant, Pigdy and Alcarràs; while in books there’s Bez and Trevor Horn.

Our front section, meanwhile, features Keith Levine, Ivor Cutler, Complete Mountain Almanac, Harvey Mandel, while, at the end of the magazine, Mike Scott shares his life in music.

You can pick up a copy of Uncut in the usual places, where open. But otherwise, readers all over the world can order a copy from here.

CLICK TO GET THE NEW UNCUT DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR