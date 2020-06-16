Uncut – August 2020

The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees and Little Richard all feature in the new Uncut, dated August 2020 and in UK shops from June 18 or available to buy online now. As always, the issue comes with a free CD – this time comprising 15 tracks of the month’s best music.

THE BEATLES: As Peter Jackson’s new The Beatles: Get Back film is readied for release, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Michael Lindsay-Hogg, Jackson and more take us behind the scenes of the Fabs’ strangest chapter, the making of the Let It Be album and film. “It was a very difficult time,” remembers McCartney.

OUR FREE CD! Got A Feeling: 15 fantastic tracks of the month’s best music, including cuts from Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Dion, The Jayhawks, Jarv Is…, Khruangbin, Bananagun, Grand Veymont, Sam Prekop, Samantha Crain and more.

BOB DYLAN: The definitive, epic review of Rough And Rowdy Ways – Greek muses and World War II generals, murdered presidents and wistful lovers, from the Catskills to the Gulf Of Mexico… Bobcats assemble!

ROBERT FRIPP: With the guitarist gradually releasing a series of solo pieces, Music For Quiet Moments, he invites Uncut for a candid chat about “Crimson metal”, advice from David Bowie and why you should never, ever have a band meeting.

KHRUANGBIN: The trio’s new album, Mordechai, is our Album Of The Month, and bassist and singer Laura Lee discusses their journey, from Houston to the world, in an extended Q&A.

ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER: The Melbourne group are back with their second album, Sideways To New Italy, and eager to talk about their “brutalising” working process, crocodiles, competitive table tennis and The Clash. “We tried disco,” explains Tom Russo. “It ended up this weird, sleazy country song…”

LITTLE RICHARD: We honour one of the founding fathers of rock’n’roll, while collaborators and eyewitnesses recall his colourful, groundbreaking life and times. “We were lucky to have him as long as we did,” says Steve Van Zandt.

LAURA MARLING: Album by album with the London-based singer-songwriter.

JOHN MARTYN: The story of Inside Out, the crazed and experimental follow-up to Solid Air, as told by Graeme Thomson in an excerpt from his new biography of the artist.

THE GO-GO’S: The making of “Our Lips Are Sealed”.

SIOUXSIE & THE BANSHEES: 40 years on from Kaleidoscope, we take a trip into the archives with this Melody Maker piece from August 1980 – Siouxsie and Steven Severin talk insect welfare and their quest for perfection: “We’re really professional amateurs…”

In our expansive reviews section, we take a look at new records from Margo Price, Dion, Khruangbin, Jarv Is…, The Jayhawks, Lianne La Havas, Kutiman and more, and archival releases from Be-Bop Deluxe, Bill Withers, McCarthy and others. We catch Damon Albarn and Sharon Van Etten live online; among the films, DVDs and TV programmes reviewed are Da 5 Bloods, A White, White Day, Carmine Street Guitars and Desolation Center; while in books there’s Chris Frantz’s Remain In Love and Steve Hackett’s A Genesis In My Bed.

In our front section, meanwhile, we pay tribute to Phil May, catch up with David Crosby to hear about his upcoming reissues, and meet Wilco-endorsed Chicago duo Ohmme and proto-punk visionary Richard Strange. At the end of the issue, Phoebe Bridgers reveals the music that has shaped her life.

