Uncut – April 2024

Pink Floyd and Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets, The Beach Boys, Adrianne Lenker, The Jesus And Mary Chain, Shabaka Hutchings, Townes Van Zandt, Jah Wobble, Wayne Kramer, A Certain Ratio and more all feature in Uncut‘s April 2024 issue, in UK shops from February 2 or available to buy online now.

All print copies come with a free CD – One Of These Days, featuring 15 of the month’s best new music including The Black Keys, Jane Weaver, Ride, Cedric Burnside, Waxahatchee, Pernice Brothers, Jim White and more!

INSIDE THIS MONTH’S UNCUT

PINK FLOYD: With his SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS band, NICK MASON is on a mission to save the potent, foundational music of PINK FLOYD. In doing so, he aims to reassert the Floyd’s historic creative path from three-minute pop fantastias and cosmic-progressive freak-outs to the transitional epiphanies that led to The Dark Side Of The Moon. “In Pink Floyd, we didn’t have a clue what we were doing half the time,” Mason tells us. “What we did have was an abundance of ideas.”

THE BEACH BOYS: From three brothers wrestling on their front lawn to the miraculous creation of numerous pop masterpieces, a new photobook chronicles The Beach Boys’ Californian dream, in their own words and pictures. As Brian Wilson remembers, “We were one of the biggest things going”…

ADRIANNE LENKER: Away from her day job with BIG THIEF, ADRIANNE LENKER has developed a parallel career as a solo artist, whose intricate and vulnerable folk songs mine deep, emotional truths. In New York, she talks to Uncut about creation, catharsis and connection. “In a way, it’s like one song that I’ve been writing since I was 10 years old…”

SHABAKA HUTCHINGS: The UK jazz magus has retired his celebrated bands Sons Of Kemet and The Comet Is Coming – and even put aside his trusty saxophone – in order to seek out fresh creative inspiration. His quest takes him from a bamboo forest in Japan via the birthplace of A Love Supreme to a kids swimming pool in Croydon. “It’s gonna be good, so just enjoy the ride…”

THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN: Since reuniting in 2007, THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN have proved that even the most tempestuous sibling relationships can enjoy successful second acts. As they prepare to mark their 40th anniversary with a new album and an autobiography, JIM and WILLIAM REID explain how the shared ideals they developed in their East Kilbride bedroom still apply in 2024. “Your fantasy of being in a band is in every way better than the reality…”

TOWNES VAN ZANDT: A dive bar in a rundown Texas neighbourhood, The Old Quarter was a regular haunt for VAN ZANDT. In 1973, it also became the setting for a live recording that vividly captured the renegade singer-songwriter’s wild charisma and quicksilver poetry. “I’d seen him fucked up, I’d seen him really good,” recalls Steve Earle. “For some reason he took those nights very seriously.”

WAYNE KRAMER: Uncut’s Jaan Uhelszki first met the MC5 in 1965; here’s her personal tribute to their inspirational leader

REM: Stipe, Buck, Mills and Berry make a pilgrimage back to Athens’ 40 Watt club for Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy’s Murmur tribute. “It’s an honour to hear the songs so fresh, live in a room again,” Stipe tells us.

NICO: With reissues for Desertshore and The Marble Index due, in this archive interview John Cale remembers recording the Velvet revolutionary: “I didn’t know what I was getting myself into…”

AN AUDIENCE WITH… JAH WOBBLE: The ex-PiL bass invader talks Can, Sid, Sinead and “going deep into the heart of space”

THE MAKING OF “THERE’S A BREAK IN THE ROAD” BY BETTY HARRIS: How the Florida singer found her funk-soul heart with help from Allen Toussant, The Meters and “psychedelic music”

ALBUM BY ALBUM WITH A CERTAIN RATIO: The Greatest Manchester post-punk funkateers chart their sonic journey from 1980 to the present day

MY LIFE IN MUSIC WITH ALBERT HAMMOND: The songwriter’s songwriter on his most enduring listens: “Music will be there forever”

REVIEWED: Cedric Burnside, Jane Weaver, Waxahatchee, Charles Lloyd, Ride, BrhyM, Love Child, Faust, Alice Cooper, Creation Rebel, Pixies, Werner Herzog, Jim Gordon, Kristin Hersh, Nirvana, Depeche Mode, Margo Price and more

PLUS: Farewell Damo Suzuki; Arthur Russell unseen; Lulu; our pick of the best speakers; introducing Oisin Leech…

