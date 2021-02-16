Uncut – April 2021

CLICK HERE TO GET THE NEW UNCUT DELIVERED DIRECT TO YOUR DOOR

The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June all feature in the new Uncut, dated April 2021 and in UK shops from February 18 or available to buy online now. As always, the issue comes with a free CD, comprising 15 tracks of the month’s best new music.

THE WHO: In a candid new interview, Pete Townshend discusses the upcoming The Who Sell Out reissue, the possibility of a new album, Bowie, departed friends, art school, ageing, spirituality and much more. “I’m 75… shouldn’t I be slowing down?”

OUR FREE CD! THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT: 15 fantastic tracks from the cream of the month’s releases, including songs by Valerie June, Arab Strap, Sunburned Hand Of The Man, Bobby Lee, Hiss Golden Messenger, Peggy Seeger, Israel Nash, Nathan Salsburg and more.

Inside the issue, you’ll find:

NEW YORK DOLLS: David Johansen pays tribute to his late bandmate Sylvain Sylvain – “You’d go over to his apartment and there’d be a monkey loose…”

FUGAZI: Ian MacKaye takes us inside the band’s incredible, and loud, career, from Washington DC’s post-punk scene to backstage encounters with Ahmet Ertegun and more

PEGGY SEEGER: As the indomitable first lady of folk prepares to release what might be her last album, she shares her story

SCRITTI POLITTI: Green Gartside reflects on the full saga of his group, from anarchist squats to Top Of The Pops via Derrida and Miles Davis… “I need to start things… and I hate finishing things”

BOB DYLAN: Richard Williams reviews Dylan’s new 1970 archive release, with added George Harrison

MARVIN GAYE: A gem of a feature from Melody Maker, February 1981 – “There is a horrible conflict,” says the troubled, apocalypse-wary singer as he seeks refuge in Britain

SERGE GAINSBOURG: The making of “Melody”

ISRAEL NASH: From his ranch in remote Dripping Springs, Texas, Nash takes Allan Jones on a wild adventure through the hinterlands of cosmic Americana, psychedelic country, soul and funk

TOYAH WILLCOX: Your questions answered on Quadrophenia riots, a squat called Mayhem and living with Robert Fripp

In our expansive reviews section, we take a look at new records from Valerie June, Loretta Lynn, Esther Rose, Willie Nelson, Arab Strap, Four Tet, Ballaké Sissoko, Whitney K, Clark and more, and archival releases from Gang Of Four, Michael Chapman, Dusty Springfield, Stereolab, The Fall, Japan and others. We catch Americanafest UK live online; among the films, DVDs and TV programmes reviewed are Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliche, Malcolm & Marie and The Mauritanian; while in books there’s Cowboy Junkies, The Velvet Mafia and Ian Hunter.

Our front section, meanwhile, features The Flaming Lips, Nathan Salsburg, Graham Nash and Debbie Harry & Clem Burke, while, at the end of the magazine, Julien Temple reveals the records that have soundtracked his life. Also, Jackie DeShannon takes us through her finest albums.

