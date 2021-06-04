Subscribe
Wolf Alice share new single “How Can I Make It OK?”

The band's new album arrives today

By Will Lavin
Wolf Alice Blue Weekend How Can I Make It OK?
Wolf Alice. Credit: Jordan Hemingway/Press

Wolf Alice have shared a new single called “How Can I Make It OK?” – you can listen to it below.

The enchanting track is the fourth taste of the London band’s forthcoming third album Blue Weekend, following on from “No Hard Feelings”, “The Last Man On Earth” and “Smile”. The album arrives today (June 4) via Dirty Hit.

Listen to “How Can I Make It OK?” and watch its music video, directed by Jordan Hemingway, below:

Wolf Alice’s Blue Weekend was initially expected to arrive on June 11 but was brought forward by one week.

The group will take the record out on the road next January, when they’ll perform in Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, London and other cities over the course of the month. You can purchase tickets here.

Originally published on NME
