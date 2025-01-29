Advertisement

We have TWO pairs of tickets to give away to see Becoming Led Zeppelin.

THE FEBRUARY 2025 ISSUE OF UNCUT, STARRING THE BAND, THE YARDBIRDS, SHARON VAN ETTEN, KEITH RICHARDS, THE VERVE, ASWAD AND MORE IS AVAILABLE TO ORDER NOW

Featuring never-before-seen footage, performances and music, director Bernard MacMahon’s film explores Led Zeppelin’s creative, musical, and personal origin story. Distributed by Sony Pictures Classics, the film is told in Led Zeppelin’s own words and is the first officially sanctioned film on the group.

Advertisement

After an exclusive IMAX release on February 5 and 6, the Led Zeppelin documentary will open in UK cinemas nationwide from February 7. You can buy cinema tickets here.

We have TWO pair of tickets to give away for the screening at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 5, 2025 at 6:10pm.

To enter, click the link and answer the question below. The first two correct entries picked at random will win the tickets. Closing date: Monday, February 3 at 10am GMT.

Billed as The Yardbirds, where did Led Zeppelin’s first ever concert on September 7, 1968 take place?

Terms & Conditions

The competition closes on Monday, February 3, 2025.

Winners will be notified as soon as possible afterwards.

Prize is for 2 adults over the age of 18.

Travel arrangements to the event are not included and are the responsibility of the winner and their travelling companion/s.

The prize takes place on set date of February 5, 2025, and it is the responsibility of the winner and their travelling companion/s to be available over this date.

All elements of the prize must be taken at the same time.

Once booked, the prize cannot be amended or cancelled.

The prize is non-refundable and non-transferable.

No cash alternative is available.

If any prize or product is lost or damaged during the course of delivery to the recipient, Kelsey Media will provide reasonable assistance in seeking to resolve the problem. However, it will not always be possible to obtain replacements for lost or damaged goods, and in that event, no financial compensation would be payable by Kelsey Media or their affiliates.

Kelsey Media reserve the right to cancel the competition, if circumstances change that are beyond our control.

Entry is free. Open to residents of the UK aged over 18. Employees of Kelsey Media and their family members are not eligible to win. Only one entry permitted per person, no bulk entries will be accepted.

Uncut is a Kelsey Media brand. At Kelsey Media we take your privacy seriously and will only use your personal information to provide the products and services you have requested from us. We will only contact you with news and special offers via the preferences you have indicated. We will never share your information with any third party without your consent. You can view our full Privacy Policy here.