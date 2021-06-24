Win Nick Cave goodies!

Following the release last week of Nick Cave & Warren Ellis‘s splendid new album, Carnage, we’ve got some rather cool prizes to give away.
CLICK TO GET THE NEW UNCUT DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR
We have 5 Carnage bundles up for grabs. Each bundle contains:
1 copy of Carnage on vinyl
1 Carnage tote bag
1 pack of Carnage stickers
1 limited edition Carnage t-shirt
To be in with a chance of winning one of these bundles, answer this question correctly:
What was the name of the first Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album that Warren Ellis played on?
Was it a) Let Love In, b) No More Shall We Part or c) Nocturama?
Send your answer to competitions@uncut.co.uk by Friday, July 2. A winner will be chosen by the Uncut team from the correct entries. The editor’s decision is final.