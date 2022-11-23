Wilko Johnson has died aged 75

Wilko Johnson has passed away aged 75.

The news of Johnson’s death was confirmed via a post on his official social media accounts, revealing that he died at home on Monday (November 21).

The tribute read: “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died.

“He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson.”

Johnson was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in 2013, saying at the time that he did not want to receive treatment or chemotherapy.

The following year however, Johnson underwent an operation and declared himself cancer free, revealing later that he was told he only had 10 months to live and remarking: “I shouldn’t be here at all.”

Julien Temple’s 2015 documentary The Ecstasy Of Wilko Johnson charted his death-defying recovery from cancer.

Johnson played lead guitar with Dr Feelgood from the band’s formation in 1971 until he left in 1977. During his stint, the band scored a Number One album with their 1976 live LP Stupidity. After departing, Johnson played with The Blockheads for a brief spell in 1980 and released a succession of albums with The Wilko Johnson Band. His autobiography Looking Back At Me was published in June 2012.

Johnson’s final album, Blow Your Mind, came out in 2018 with The Wilko Johnson Band. He kept performing live right up until his death, appearing last month (October 18) at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire as part of Planet Rock’s Rocktober event.