Wilco have announced a reissue to mark the 20th anniversary of their beloved album, A Ghost Is Born – including a Deluxe Edition which features 65 previously unreleased tracks.

Released on February 7, 2025 by Nonesuch, the Deluxe box set comprises either nine vinyl LPs and four CDs or nine CDs – including the original album, alternates, outtakes, and demos – plus the complete 2004 concert recording from Boston’s Wang Center and the band’s “fundamentals” workshop sessions. It includes 65 previously unreleased music tracks as well as a 48-page hardcover book with previously unpublished photos and new liner notes by Bob Mehr.

A new vinyl pressing of the original album is also due in a two-disc package, as well as a two-CD version of the original album with bonus track highlights from the full deluxe edition repertoire. The two-CD version will also be available on streaming services worldwide.

You can hear an alternate version of “Handshake Drugs“, recorded during the studio sessions at New York’s Sear Sound, on November 13, 2003, below.

The tracklisting for A Ghost Is Born 9 LP & 4 CD/9 CD Deluxe Edition is:

A Ghost Is Born

At Least That’s What You Said Hell Is Chrome Spiders (Kidsmoke) Muzzle of Bees Hummingbird Handshake Drugs Wishful Thinking Company in My Back I’m a Wheel Theologians Less Than You Think The Late Greats

dBpm: Outtakes/Alternates 1

At Least That’s What You Said

(8/13/02 SOMA-Chicago)

Hell Is Chrome

(10/5/03 SOMA-Chicago)

Spiders (Kidsmoke)

(9/28/03 SOMA-Chicago)

Muzzle Of Bees

(7/15/03 SOMA-Chicago)

Hummingbird

(2/8/02 SOMA-Chicago)

Handshake Drugs

(11/13/03 Sear Sound-NYC)

Wishful Thinking

(11/1/03 Sear Sound-NYC)

Company In My Back

(2/8/03 Hothouse-St. Kilda, Melbourne, Australia)

I’m A Wheel

(August 2002 SOMA-Chicago)

Theologians

(3/19/03 SOMA-Chicago)

Less Than You Think

(11/11/03 Sear Sound-NYC)

The Late Greats

(7/19/03 SOMA-Chicago)

Kicking Television

(3/18/03 SOMA-Chicago)

The High Heat

(2/5/02 SOMA-Chicago. Panthers

(March 2003 SOMA-Chicago)

Diamond Claw

(3/21/03 SOMA-Chicago)

Bob Dylan’s 49th Beard

(June 2002 SOMA-Chicago)

More Like The Moon Improbable Germany

(10/7/03 SOMA-Chicago)

Unstitched: Outtakes/Alternates 2

1. Handshake Drugs (First Version)

(6/26/02 SOMA-Chicago)

2. Hummingbird

(February 2002 recorded live during tracking at

SOMA-Chicago)

3. The High Heat

(2/4/02 SOMA-Chicago)

4. Spiders (Kidsmoke)

(February 2002 SOMA-Chicago)

5. Diamond Claw

(March 2003 SOMA-Chicago)

6. Muzzle Of Bees

(October 2003 Sear Sound-NYC)

7. Like A Stone (11/10/03 Sear Sound-NYC)

8. Leave Me (Like You Found Me)

(6/26/02 SOMA-Chicago)

9. Losing Interest

(11/11/03 Sear Sound-NYC)

10. Old Maid

(6/26/02 SOMA-Chicago)

11. Spiders (Kidsmoke)

(August 2002 SOMA-Chicago)

12. Panthers

(October 2003 Sear Sound-NYC)

13. Muzzle Of Bees

(7/16/03 SOMA-Chicago)

14. Diamond Claw

(10/9/03 SOMA-Chicago.)

15. Losing Interest

(7/20/03 SOMA-Chicago)

16. Spiders (Kidsmoke)

(October 2003 SOMA-Chicago)

17. The Thanks I Get

(6/26/02 SOMA-Chicago)

18. Two Hat Blues

(March 2003 SOMA-Chicago)

19. Improbable Germany

(January 2002 Pre-Production Loft session-Chicago)

The Hook at The Wang

(Live October 2, 2004 at the Wang Center-Boston, MA)

1. Muzzle Of Bees

2. Company In My Back

3. I Am Trying To Break Your Heart

4. A Shot In The Arm

5. Hell Is Chrome

6. Handshake Drugs

7. Jesus, Etc.

8. Hummingbird

9. I’m Always In Love

10. At Least That’s What You Said

11. Ashes Of American Flags

12. Theologians

13. I’m The Man Who Loves You

14. Poor Places

15. Spiders (Kidsmoke)

16. She’s A Jar

17. A Magazine Called Sunset

18. Kingpin

19. The Late Greats

20. I’m A Wheel

21. Via Chicago

22. California Stars

23. Christ For President

Fundamentals

1. Fundamental 1

2. Fundamental 2

3. Fundamental 3

4. Fundamental 4

5. Fundamental 5

6. Fundamental 6

7. Fundamental 7

