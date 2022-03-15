Watch Mavis Staples and Levon Helm perform “You Got To Move”

Mavis Staples and the estate of Levon Helm have announced details of a new album, Carry Me Home.

The album will be released by ANTI- Records on May 20.

Below, you can watch a promo for “You Got To Move” – a gospel and blues standard also recorded by artists including Mississippi Fred McDowell and the Rolling Stones.

Recorded in Levon Helm Studios at Woodstock during the summer of 2011, the set turned out to be one of Helm’s final recordings before his death on April 19, 2012.

“It never crossed my mind that it might be the last time we’d see each other,” says Staples. “He was so full of life and so happy that week. He was the same old Levon I’d always known, just a beautiful spirit inside and out.”

Carry Me Home features a mix of Staples’ and Helm’s bands working their way through songs made famous by the likes of Nina Simone, The Impressions, Bob Dylan and the Stones.

The tracklisting for Carry Me Home is:

This Is My Country

Trouble In My Mind

Farther Along

Hand Writing On The Wall

I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free

Move Along Train

This May Be The Last Time

When I Go Away

Wide River To Cross

You Got To Move

You Got To Serve Somebody

The Weight

Meanwhile, Staples will tour Europe and the UK in June, often accompanied by Levon Helm’s daughter, Amy.

Their tour dates are:

MAVIS STAPLES TOUR DATES

04 June – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound 2022

07 June – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique *

08 June – Paris, France – La Cigale *

10 June – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret 2022

11 June – Kidlington, UK – Kite Festival 2022

13 June – Stroud, UK – Subscription Rooms *

14 June – Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall *

16 June – London, UK – Union Chapel *

17 June – London, UK – Union Chapel *

19 June – Newport, UK – Isle of Wight Festival

* – with Amy Helm

AMY HELM TOUR DATES

07 June – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique *

08 June – Paris, France – La Cigale *

11 June – Bristol, UK – Louisiana

13 June – Stroud, UK – Subscription Rooms *

14 June – Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall *

16 June – London, UK – Union Chapel *

17 June – London, UK – Union Chapel *

20 June – London, UK – St. Pancras Old Church

* – with Mavis Staples