Watch a video for The National’s new song, “Hairpin Turns”

Featuring Gail Ann Dorsey and dancer Sharon Eyal

The National have released another song from their upcoming album I Am Easy To Find, due out on May 17.

Watch a video for “Hairpin Turns” below:

The video was again directed by Mike Mills and features I Am Easy To Find contributors Gail Ann Dorsey, Mina Tindle and Kate Stables (AKA This Is The Kit) as well as dancer Sharon Eyal.

“The video is a very simple portrait of the band (and the friends who helped make the song),” explains Mills. “You see all the instruments that make up the song in isolation, even hear them recorded live on set over the album version, kind of like showing you the tracks that make up the song. And you see everyone who contributed alone, including Gail Ann Dorsey, Pauline Delasser (aka Mina Tindle) and Kate Stables – but your mind puts them together. The dancer Sharon Eyal is sort of a continuation of Alicia Vikander’s character from the film I Am Easy To Find. We thought of her as Alicia’s unconscious, or her shadow self – that has her own life in this space.”

A series of worldwide screenings have been announced for Mill’s I Am Easy To Find film – see the full list below.

