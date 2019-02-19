Watch a video for Aldous Harding’s new single, “The Barrel”

From her forthcoming album Designer, out April 26

Aldous Harding has announced that her new album Designer will be released by 4AD on April 26.

Watch a video for the first single, “The Barrel”, below:

Designer was recorded in Monmouth and Bristol by John Parrish, and features contributions from Huw Evans (H. Hawkline), Stephen Black (Sweet Baboo), drummer Gwion Llewelyn and violinist Claire MacTaggart.

View Aldous Harding’s full 2019 touring itinerary below, including a new date at London’s Roundhouse on December 5 (tickets available here):

8 April – BROOKLYN, NY, Rough Trade

9 April – WASHINGTON, DC, DC 9

10 April – PHILADELPHIA, PA, Johnny Brenda’s

11 April – KINGSTON, NY, BSP

12 April – MONTREAL, QC, Sala Rosa

14 April – CHICAGO, IL, Empty Bottle

15 April – MINNEAPOLIS, MN, First Ave Presents @ Turf Club

18 April – SEATTLE, WA ,Tractor Tavern

19 April – PORTLAND, OR, Mississippi Studios Presents @ Polaris Hall

22 April – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Rickshaw

24 April – LOS ANGELES, CA, Zebulon

12 May – BERLIN, Privat Club **SOLD OUT**

14 May – BRUSSELS, Rotonde Botanique **SOLD OUT**

15 May – BRIGHTON, Concorde 2

16 May – CAMBRIDGE, Junction 2

17 May – LEEDS, Brudenell

18 May – GLASGOW, The Art School

19 May – NEWCASTLE, The Cluny 2 **SOLD OUT**

21 May – MANCHESTER, Gorilla

22 May – LONDON, EartH **SOLD OUT**

23 May – BRISTOL, Trinity

25 May – PARIS, La Maroquinerie

26 May – LILLE, Maison Folie Wazemmes

28 May – NANTES, Stereolux

29 May – BORDEAUX, Rock School Barbey

30 May – NIMES, This Is Not A Love Song

31 May – BARCELONA, Primavera Sound

1 June – HILVARENBEEK, Best Kept Secret

7 June – PORTO, Primavera Sound

7 July – BRUGES, Cactus Festival

12 July – DUBLIN, Iveagh Gardens

25-28 July – ST GERMANS, Port Eliot Festival

2-4 August – KATOWICE, OFF Festival

15-18 August – BRECON BEACONS, Green Man Festival

5 December – LONDON, Roundhouse

