Watch The Who play orchestral “Behind Blue Eyes” on Colbert

The Who are set to begin a two-part North American tour this week, and have appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform an orchestral version of “Behind Blue Eyes”.

On Friday night (April 15), the band were the musical guests on the show and ran through a grand version of their 1971 track, backed by a full orchestra.

The performance, which you can watch in full below, came in support of the Teen Cancer America organisation, and was recorded during the band’s annual Teenage Cancer Trust gigs at the Royal Albert Hall in London last month, which featured Yungblud, Liam Gallagher, Ed Sheeran, The Who themselves and more.

Watch the Colbert performance of “Behind Blue Eyes” below.

The band’s forthcoming tour – dubbed The Who Hits Back! – will begin next week (April 22) in Florida, with the first leg running until the end of May.

The band will then return to the States in October for another run of dates, which take them through until November.

Speaking of the tour, Roger Daltrey said: “Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn’t think we’d have to wait for two years for the privilege. This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around.

“So many livelihoods have been impacted due to COVID, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together – the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got.”

See the full list of The Who’s 2022 North American tour dates below.

APRIL 2022

22 – Hollywood, Florida, Hard Rock Live

24 – Jacksonville, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

27 – Tampa, Amalie Arena

30 – New Orleans, New Orleans Jazz Festival

MAY 2022

3 – Austin, Moody Center

5 – Dallas, American Airlines Center

8 – The Woodlands, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

10 – Oklahoma City, Paycom Center

13 – Memphis, FedEx Forum

15 – Cincinnati, TQL Stadium

18 – Boston, TD Garden

20 – Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

23 – Washington DC, Capital One Arena

26 – New York, Madison Square Garden

28 – Bethel, Bethel Woods Center of the Arts

OCTOBER

2 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

4 – Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

7 – Belmont Park, UBS Arena

9 – Columbus, Schottenstein Center

12 – Chicago, United Center

14 – St Louis, Enterprise Center

17 – Denver, Ball Arena

20 – Portland, Moda Center

22 – Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

26 – Sacramento, Golden 1 Center

28 – Anaheim, Honda Center

NOVEMBER

1 – Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl

4 – Las Vegas, Dolby Live at Park MGM

5 – Las Vegas, Dolby Live at Park MGM

The announcement of the tour comes after The Who’s Pete Townshend recently said he’s reluctant to make a new album with the band, because of the “old fashioned way that [they] work”.