Watch the video for Spain’s “Her Used-To-Been”

Spain have released “Her-Used-To-Been”, as a taster of their upcoming archival release, World Of Blue – watch the video below.

World Of Blue consists of previously unreleased tracks taken from a 1994 recording session that preceded the band’s 1995 landmark LP, The Blue Moods Of Spain.

According to Spain’s Josh Haden, he wrote the “Her-Used-To-Been” as a “love song influenced by Bessie Smith.”

“In the late 1980s, I worked as a music librarian at KCRW while taking college classes at Santa Monica College. One of the perks of the job was taking home lots of great music. The music director let me keep a Bessie Smith box set, and I listened to those discs all the time. ‘Her Used-To-Been’ is paraphrased from a Bessie Smith song about how the protagonist goes back to her abusive ex-. In my version, I’m the protagonist and I’m telling Bessie to not go back.”

World Of Blue is released on September 30 through Shimmy-Disc/Joyful Noise. The album is available to buy here as well as in your discerning record shops.