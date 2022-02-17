Subscribe
Watch the video for Jon Spencer & The HITmakers’ “Junk Man”

It's from their new album, Spencer Gets It Lit

By Michael Bonner

Jon Spencer returns with a new album, Spencer Gets It Lit.

Recorded with The HITmakers – aka Sam Coomes (synth and vocal), M. Sord (drums), and Bob Bert (trash) – the album has been produced by Bill Skibbe and Spencer.

You can watch the video for “Junk Man” here:

Spencer Gets It Lit is released on April 1 by Bronzerat Records; pre-order here.

Tracklisting is:

Junk Man
Get It Right Now
Death Ray
The Worst Facts
Primary Baby
Worm Town
Bruise
Layabout Trap
Push Comes To Shove
My Hit Parade
Rotting Money
Strike 3
Get Up & Do It
Germ Vs. Jerk*
The Devil’s Ice Age*

*Tracks 14 & 15 are CD only

