Watch the video for J Mascis’ “Can’t Believe We’re Here”

J Mascis has announced details of his new studio album, What Do We Do Now – which is released on February 2 by Sub Pop.
To mark the occasion, he’s released a new song, “Can’t Believe We’re Here“, and accompanying video.
What Do We Do Now – Mascis’ fifth solo studio album – features guest musicians, including Western Mass local Ken Mauri of The B-52s on keys and Ontario-based polymath Matthew “Doc” Dunn on steel guitar.
The album is available for pre-order by clicking here.
The tracklisting for the album is:
Can’t Believe We’re Here
What Do We Do Now
Right Behind You
You Don’t Understand Me
I Can’t Find You
Old Friends
It’s True
Set Me Down
Hangin Out
End Is Gettin Shaky