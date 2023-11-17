Watch the video for J Mascis’ “Can’t Believe We’re Here”

J Mascis has announced details of his new studio album, What Do We Do Now – which is released on February 2 by Sub Pop.

To mark the occasion, he’s released a new song, “Can’t Believe We’re Here“, and accompanying video.

What Do We Do Now – Mascis’ fifth solo studio album – features guest musicians, including Western Mass local Ken Mauri of The B-52s on keys and Ontario-based polymath Matthew “Doc” Dunn on steel guitar.

The tracklisting for the album is:

Can’t Believe We’re Here

What Do We Do Now

Right Behind You

You Don’t Understand Me

I Can’t Find You

Old Friends

It’s True

Set Me Down

Hangin Out

End Is Gettin Shaky