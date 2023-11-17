Subscribe
Advertisement
News

Watch the video for J Mascis’ “Can’t Believe We’re Here”

The Dinosaur Jr frontman has a new album coming

By Michael Bonner
Photo: Jeffrey Fowler

Trending Now

J Mascis has announced details of his new studio album, What Do We Do Now – which is released on February 2 by Sub Pop.

To mark the occasion, he’s released a new song, “Can’t Believe We’re Here“, and accompanying video.

What Do We Do Now – Mascis’ fifth solo studio album – features guest musicians, including Western Mass local Ken Mauri of The B-52s on keys and Ontario-based polymath Matthew “Doc” Dunn on steel guitar.

Advertisement

The album is available for pre-order by clicking here.

The tracklisting for the album is:

Can’t Believe We’re Here

Advertisement

What Do We Do Now

Right Behind You

You Don’t Understand Me

I Can’t Find You

Old Friends

It’s True

Set Me Down

Hangin Out

End Is Gettin Shaky

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Advertisement

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 26% when you subscribe online

Learn More