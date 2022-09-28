Watch the video for a previously unheard Joe Strummer song “Fantastic”

Joe Strummer‘s work with his post-Clash band, The Mescaleros, is highlighted in a comprehensive new collection, Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years.

You can watch a new video for “Fantastic“, one of the previously unheard songs on the Mescaleros box, below.

“Fantastic” is one of Strummer’s final recordings, with vocals recorded in December 2002 at Rockfield Studios in Monmouthshire, Wales.

Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years is available now on 4CD w/72-page book and 7LP w/32-page book, special edition packaging and exclusive 12”x12” art print. You can order a copy here.