The Beatles’ announce the release date for “Now And Then” and the expanded Red and Blue albums

“Now And Then” – “The last Beatles song” – will be released worldwide at 2pm GMT / 10am EDT / 7am PDT on Thursday, November 2 by Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe.

The double A-side single pairs the last Beatles song with the first: the band’s 1962 debut UK single, “Love Me Do”. Both songs are mixed in stereo and Dolby Atmos®, and the release features original cover art by artist Ed Ruscha. The new music video for “Now And Then” will debut on Friday, November 3.

“Now And Then” is written and sung by John Lennon, then developed and worked on by Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr during the mid Nineties for potential inclusion on Anthology. It was finished by McCartney and Starr over four decades later.

You can pre-order the song here.

A 12-minute “Now And Then – The Last Beatles Song” documentary film will premiere on November 1. The film’s global online premiere will be hosted on The Beatles’ YouTube channel at 7:30pm GMT / 3:30pm EDT / 12:30pm PDT.

You can watch the trailer below:

The “Now And Then”/ “Love Me Do” double A-side single will be available as a 7-inch black & coloured vinyl (light blue, clear) and 12-inch black vinyl with limited edition Beatles Store-exclusives on cassette and 7-inch blue & white marbled vinyl. It’ll also be available to buy or stream digitally.

On November 10, The Beatles’ 1962-1966 (‘The Red Album’) and 1967-1970 (‘The Blue Album’) collections will be released in 2023 Edition packages by Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe. You can pre-order them here.

These will come in the following formats. regular 2CD and 180g 3LP black vinyl as well as a limited edition Beatles Store-exclusives: 3LP coloured vinyl (red for ‘Red’/blue for ‘Blue’), 4CD slipcased set, 180g 6LP black vinyl slipcased set and 6LP red + blue vinyl slipcased set.

In recent years, several 1967-1970 tracks and a few from 1962-1966 have received new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes for The Beatles’ Special Edition album releases, including Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (2017), The Beatles (‘White Album’) (2018), Abbey Road (2019), Let It Be (2021), and Revolver (2022), as well as new stereo mixes for The Beatles’ 1 (2015). All tracks not also featured on those releases have been newly mixed in stereo and/or Dolby Atmos by Giles Martin and Sam Okell at Abbey Road Studios, aided by WingNut Films’ audio de-mixing technology. Both collections include new essays written by journalist and author John Harris.

Here’s the tracklistings for the Red and Blue editions.

1962-1966 (2023 Edition)

(2CD: stereo / Digital + Streaming: stereo & Dolby Atmos)

* = newly added track

CD1

1: Love Me Do (2023 Mix)

2: Please Please Me (2023 Mix)

3: I Saw Her Standing There (2023 Mix) *

4: Twist And Shout (2023 Mix) *

5: From Me To You (2023 Mix)

6: She Loves You (2023 Mix)

7: I Want To Hold Your Hand (2023 Mix)

8: This Boy (2023 Mix) *

9: All My Loving (2023 Mix)

10: Roll Over Beethoven (2023 Mix) *

11: You Really Got A Hold On Me (2023 Mix) *

12: Can’t Buy Me Love (2023 Mix)

13: You Can’t Do That (2023 Mix) *

14: A Hard Day’s Night (2023 Mix)

15: And I Love Her (2023 Mix)

16: Eight Days A Week (2023 Mix)

17: I Feel Fine (2023 Mix)

18: Ticket To Ride (2023 Mix)

19: Yesterday (2023 Mix)

CD2

1: Help! (2023 Mix)

2: You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away (2023 Mix)

3: We Can Work It Out (2023 Mix)

4: Day Tripper (2023 Mix)

5: Drive My Car (2023 Mix)

6 Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (2023 Mix)

7: Nowhere Man (2023 Mix)

8: Michelle (2023 Mix)

9: In My Life (2023 Mix)

10: If I Needed Someone (2023 Mix) *

11: Girl (2023 Mix)

12: Paperback Writer (2022 Mix)

13: Eleanor Rigby (2022 Mix)

14: Yellow Submarine (2022 Mix)

15: Taxman (2022 Mix) *

16: Got To Get You Into My Life (2022 Mix) *

17: I’m Only Sleeping (2022 Mix) *

18: Here, There And Everywhere (2022 Mix) *

19: Tomorrow Never Knows (2022 Mix) *

1967-1970 (2023 Edition)

(2CD: stereo / Digital + Streaming: stereo & Dolby Atmos)

* = newly added track

CD1

1: Strawberry Fields Forever (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

2: Penny Lane (2017 Mix)

3: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (2017 Mix)

4: With A Little Help From My Friends (2017 Mix)

5: Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (2017 Mix)

6: Within You Without You (2017 Mix) *

7: A Day In The Life (2017 Mix)

8: All You Need Is Love (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

9: I Am The Walrus (2023 Mix)

10: Hello, Goodbye (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

11: The Fool On The Hill (2023 Mix)

12: Magical Mystery Tour (2023 Mix)

13: Lady Madonna (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

14: Hey Jude (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

15: Revolution (2023 Mix)

CD2

1: Back In The U.S.S.R. (2018 Mix)

2: Dear Prudence (2018 Mix) *

3: While My Guitar Gently Weeps (2018 Mix)

4: Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (2018 Mix)

5: Glass Onion (2018 Mix) *

6: Blackbird (2018 Mix) *

7: Hey Bulldog (2023 Mix) *

8: Get Back (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

9: Don’t Let Me Down (2021 Mix)

10: The Ballad Of John And Yoko (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

11: Old Brown Shoe (2023 Mix)

12: Here Comes The Sun (2019 Mix)

13: Come Together (2019 Mix)

14: Something (2019 Mix)

15: Octopus’s Garden (2019 Mix)

16: Oh! Darling (2019 Mix) *

17: I Want You (She’s So Heavy) (2019 Mix) *

18: Let It Be (2021 Mix)

19: Across The Universe (2021 Mix)

20: I Me Mine (2021 Mix) *

21: The Long And Winding Road (2021 Mix)

22: Now And Then *

1962-1966 & 1967-1970 (2023 Editions) 4CD SLIPCASED SET

(‘Red’: CDs 1 & 2 / ‘Blue’: CDs 3 & 4)

(stereo / all 75 tracks as listed above)

1962-1966 + 1967-1970 (2023 EDITIONS) 6LP VINYL SLIPCASED SET

(1962-1966: LPs 1-3 / 1967-1970: LPs 4-6)

(stereo / 1962-1966 3LP Vinyl & 1967-1970 3LP Vinyl = same track sequencing for each as listed below)

LP1 (‘Red’)

Side A:

1: Love Me Do (2023 Mix)

2: Please Please Me (2023 Mix)

3: From Me To You (2023 Mix)

4: She Loves You (2023 Mix)

5: I Want To Hold Your Hand (2023 Mix)

6: All My Loving (2023 Mix)

7: Can’t Buy Me Love (2023 Mix)

Side B:

1: A Hard Day’s Night (2023 Mix)

2: And I Love Her (2023 Mix)

3: Eight Days A Week (2023 Mix)

4: I Feel Fine (2023 Mix)

5: Ticket To Ride (2023 Mix)

6: Yesterday (2023 Mix)

LP2 (‘Red’)

Side A:

1: Help! (2023 Mix)

2: You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away (2023 Mix)

3: We Can Work It Out (2023 Mix)

4: Day Tripper (2023 Mix)

5: Drive My Car (2023 Mix)

6: Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (2023 Mix)

Side B:

1: Nowhere Man (2023 Mix)

2: Michelle (2023 Mix)

3: In My Life (2023 Mix)

4: Girl (2023 Mix)

5: Paperback Writer (2022 Mix)

6: Eleanor Rigby (2022 Mix)

7: Yellow Submarine (2022 Mix)

LP3 (Bonus ‘Red’ LP)

Side A:

1: I Saw Her Standing There (2023 Mix)

2: Twist And Shout (2023 Mix)

3: This Boy (2023 Mix)

4: Roll Over Beethoven (2023 Mix)

5: You Really Got A Hold On Me (2023 Mix)

6: You Can’t Do That (2023 Mix)

Side B:

1: If I Needed Someone (2023 Mix)

2: Got To Get You Into My Life (2022 Mix)

3: I’m Only Sleeping (2022 Mix)

4: Taxman (2022 Mix)

5: Here, There And Everywhere (2022 Mix)

6: Tomorrow Never Knows (2022 Mix)

LP4 (‘Blue’)

Side A:

1: Strawberry Fields Forever (2015 mix)

2: Penny Lane (2017 mix)

3: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (2017 Mix)

4: With A Little Help From My Friends (2017 Mix)

5: Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (2017 Mix)

6: A Day In The Life (2017 Mix)

7: All You Need Is Love (2015 Mix)

Side B:

1: I Am The Walrus (2023 Mix)

2: Hello, Goodbye (2015 Mix)

3: The Fool On The Hill (2023 Mix)

4: Magical Mystery Tour (2023 Mix)

5: Lady Madonna (2015 Mix)

6: Hey Jude (2015 Mix)

7: Revolution (2023 Mix)

LP5 (‘Blue’)

Side A:

1: Back In The U.S.S.R. (2018 Mix)

2: While My Guitar Gently Weeps (2018 Mix)

3: Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (2018 Mix)

4: Get Back (2015 Mix)

5: Don’t Let Me Down (2021 Mix)

6: The Ballad Of John And Yoko (2015 Mix)

7: Old Brown Shoe (2023 Mix)

Side B:

1: Here Comes The Sun (2019 Mix)

2: Come Together (2019 Mix)

3: Something (2019 Mix)

4: Octopus’s Garden (2019 Mix)

5: Let It Be (2021 Mix)

6: Across The Universe (2021 Mix)

7: The Long And Winding Road (2021 Mix)

LP6 (Bonus ‘Blue’ LP)

Side A:

1: Now And Then

2: Blackbird (2018 Mix)

3: Dear Prudence (2018 Mix)

4: Glass Onion (2018 Mix)

5: Within You Without You (2017 Mix)

Side B:

1: Hey Bulldog (2023 Mix)

2: Oh! Darling (2019 Mix)

3: I Me Mine (2021 Mix)

4: I Want You (She’s So Heavy) (2019 Mix)