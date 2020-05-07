Subscribe
Watch the latest edition of Neil Young’s Fireside Sessions

Including his first ever live performance of "Through My Sails"

Sam Richards

Neil Young has uploaded the fourth instalment of his Fireside Sessions, recorded at his home in Colorado.

Following the format of previous editions, he opens with a song played outside overlooking the mountains (“One Of These Days”) before moving inside to perform acoustic versions of “Good To See You”, “Daddy Went Walking” and his first ever public rendition of “Through My Sails” from 1975’s Zuma.

He also sits at the piano to play “After The Gold Rush”, “Mother Earth” and “Are You Ready For The Country”.

Watch the entire session here, though bear in mind you need to be signed up to Neil Young Archives or have the app downloaded first.

