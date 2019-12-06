Watch the first episode of Paul Weller’s Black Barn Sessions

Paul Weller has launched a new YouTube series called The Black Barn Sessions.

It sees some of his current favourite acts playing live at his Black Barn Studios in Surrey, plus Weller and his band performing tracks from his back catalogue.

The first episode stars Miles Kane and Wirral trio The Mysterines, plus Weller performing “Brushed” from 1997’s Heavy Soul.

Future episodes will feature the likes of Villagers and Connie Constance.

Paul Weller’s as-yet-untitled new album is finished and will be released next year. You can read much more about it in the next issue of Uncut, out next week (December 12).