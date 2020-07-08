Subscribe
Watch Ringo Starr’s 80th birthday livestream

Featuring Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Dave Grohl and more

Sam Richards

Yesterday was Ringo Starr’s 80th birthday, and he celebrated with an hour-long charity livestream raising money for Water Aid, Black Lives Matter, MusiCares and the David Lynch Foundation.

It featured brand new isolation performances from Joe Walsh, Sheryl Crow and Dave Grohl with Ben Harper, as well as a number of recent pre-lockdown live clips, including Ringo playing Helter Skelter with Paul McCartney.

Watch below and visit Ringo Starr’s official website to donate to the various causes:

Ringo Starr features on the cover of the new issue of Uncut, alongside the rest of The Beatles – inside, he and Paul McCartney talk about Let It Be and the forthcoming Get Back film. Buy a copy here!

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Introducing the fully-updated, deluxe edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to the music of Paul Weller. Featuring a wealth of spiky archive interviews and...
Publications

Paul Weller – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Magazines

Uncut – July 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication tells the story of the...
Publications

Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Prince, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, The National, Jason Isbell, The Faces, Laura Marling and Brigid Mae Power all feature in the new Uncut,...
Magazines

Uncut – June 2020

Read More

