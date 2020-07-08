Watch Ringo Starr’s 80th birthday livestream

Yesterday was Ringo Starr’s 80th birthday, and he celebrated with an hour-long charity livestream raising money for Water Aid, Black Lives Matter, MusiCares and the David Lynch Foundation.

It featured brand new isolation performances from Joe Walsh, Sheryl Crow and Dave Grohl with Ben Harper, as well as a number of recent pre-lockdown live clips, including Ringo playing Helter Skelter with Paul McCartney.

Watch below and visit Ringo Starr’s official website to donate to the various causes:

Ringo Starr features on the cover of the new issue of Uncut, alongside the rest of The Beatles – inside, he and Paul McCartney talk about Let It Be and the forthcoming Get Back film. Buy a copy here!