Watch The Raconteurs cover “I’m Your Puppet”

At Muscle Shoals' legendary FAME Studios

The Raconteurs have recorded two songs at Muscle Shoals’ legendary FAME Studios to launch Amazon Music’s new HD service.

They chose a FAME Studios original, Dan Penn and Spooner Oldham’s “I’m Your Puppet” (a hit in 1966 for James & Bobby Purify), as well as their own “Now That You’re Gone” from recent album Help Us Stranger.

You can stream both songs here, and watch a ‘making of’ video below:

