Watch Paul McCartney play “Get Back” with Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood

The all-star encore closed Macca's O2 show last night

Paul McCartney concluded the current leg of his Freshen Up tour with a sold-out show at London’s O2 Arena last night (December 16).

For the encore to his career-spanning set, he invited Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood on-stage to play “Get Back”. Watch footage of it below:

McCartney later posted a video to Instagram with the message “Fuh-ing great! Thank you London x”.

