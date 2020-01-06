Subscribe
Watch Nirvana reunite, with Beck and St Vincent on vocals

Dave Grohl's 13-year-old daughter Violet also stood in for Kurt at LA benefit

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DG

On Saturday night (January 4), the surviving members of NirvanaDave Grohl, Krist Noveselic and guitarist Pat Smear – reunited once more for the Heaven 2020 Charity Gala at the Hollywood Palladium, in support of the The Art Of Elysium, which funds art-based community projects.

Nirvana were joined on vocals and guitar by Beck and St Vincent. Dave Grohl’s 13-year-old daughter Violet also stepped up to take the Kurt Cobain role on “Heart-Shaped Box”. The band played:

Lithium (St. Vincent)
In Bloom (Beck)
Been A Son (Beck)
Heart-Shaped Box (Violet Grohl)
The Man Who Sold The World (Beck)

Watch the entire set below:

The gala also featured performances from L7, Marilyn Manson and Cheap Trick.

