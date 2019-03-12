Watch a new acoustic video for Steve Gunn’s “Vagabond”

Filmed amid the bookshops of London's Cecil Court

To launch his European tour, which kicks off today, Steve Gunn has released a new acoustic video for his song “Vagabond” from recent album The Unseen In Between.

It was filmed in London’s Cecil Court, home to several antiquarian bookshops. Watch the video below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Check out Steve Gunn’s full 2019 tour itinerary below, including four London dates in April:

12/3 – Amsterdam, NL – Bitterzoet

13/3 – Den Haag, NL – Paard

14/3 – Groningen, NL – Vera

15/3 – Hamburg, DE – Nochtspeicher

16/3 – Aarhus, DK – Radar

18/3 – Stavanger, NO – Folken

20/3 – Oslo, NO – Revolver

21/3 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik

22/3 – Copenhagen, DK – Loppen

23/3 – Berlin, DE – Frannz Club

24/3 – Prague, CZ – Archa Theatre

25/3 – Leipzig, DE – UT Connewitz

26/3 – Schorndorf, DE – Manufaktur

27/3 – Vienna, AU – Arena

29/3 – Savona, IT – Raindogs

30/3 – Luzern, CH – Südpol

31/3 – Zurich, CH – Rotefabrik

1/4 – Lyon, FR – Sonic

2/4 – Paris, FR – Le Petit Bain

3/4 – Kortrijk, BE – De Kreun

5/4 – London, UK – Oslo

6/4 – Birmingham, UK – Hare & Hounds

7/4 – Leeds, UK – The Brudenell Social Club

8/4 – Manchester, UK – Deaf Institute

6/7 – Corniche des Îles, France – Pointu Festival

4/18 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club +

4/19 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall +

4/20 – Galien, MI – The Storehouse

4/21 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway +

4/22 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street +

4/23 – Dallas, TX – Double Wide +

4/24 – Austin, TX – Barracuda +

4/26 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn +

4/27 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club +

4/28 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl +

4/29 – Nashville, TN – The Basement +

4/30 – Asheville, NC – The Mothlight +

5/1 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle +

5/2 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre +

5/3 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall +

5/4 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd

* w/ Papercuts

+ w/ Gun Outfit

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The April 2019 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with John Lennon on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Keith Richards, Anne Briggs, Edwyn Collins, Lou Reed, Humble Pie, Robert Forster, Jenny Lewis, James Brown and much more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Pond, Ex Hex, Hand Habits, Lambchop, Stephen Malkmus, Kel Assouf and Patty Griffin.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.