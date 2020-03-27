Watch Neil Young’s Fireside Sessions 2

Neil Young has released the second instalment of his Fireside Sessions, comprising filmed acoustic performances captured live at his home during lockdown.

It features new acoustic renditions of “Birds”, “On The Beach”, “Words” and more, with Young accompanying himself on guitar, harmonica and piano.

After playing “Four Strong Winds” outside in the snow, Young delivers a short message to camera: “Hope you’re all doing well out there everybody – it’s a different situation…” The video also features him demonstrating how to properly wash your hands.

Watch Fireside Sessions 2 here – although you need to be signed up to Neil Young Archives first, which you can do here.