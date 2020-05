Neil Young has released the latest edition of his Fireside Sessions – this time retitled Barnyard Sessions, given that he plays most of the songs surrounded by chickens.

Young plays the title track from his upcoming archive release Homegrown (due June 19), along with “Tumbleweed”, “Harvest”, “Old Man”, “Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere” and “Man Of War”.

Watch the video here, although you must already be subscribed to Neil Young Archives or have the app downloaded.