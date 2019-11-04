Watch The National’s Matt Berninger cover Big Thief’s “Not”

He also has a solo album coming, produced by Booker T

The National’s Matt Berninger headlined Toronto’s annual Dream Serenade benefit show on Saturday (November 2), to raise money and awareness for schools and services for children with developmental and/or physical disabilities and their caregivers.

As part of his solo set, Berninger covered the song “Not” by his 4AD labelmates Big Thief. Watch it below:

Berninger recently announced a new solo album called Serpentine Prison, produced and arranged by Booker T Jones. You can read a interview with Booker T in the current issue of Uncut (with Bob Dylan on the cover), in shops now or available to order online by clicking here.