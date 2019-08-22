Watch the lyric video for Bruce Springsteen’s “I’ll Stand By You”

The previously unreleased studio recording appears in the film, Blinded By The Light

Bruce Springsteen has released a lyric video for his song, “I’ll Stand By You“.

The previously unreleased studio recording appears in the new film, Blinded By The Light – based on the memoir by former Uncut writer Saf Manzoor.

Springsteen reportedly originally wrote the song for his oldest son, Evan, between 1998 and 2001 after reading the Harry Potter books to his children.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

According to Springsteen in a 2016 interview with BBC2, “I’ll Stand By You” is “a song that I wrote for my eldest son, it was a big ballad that was very uncharacteristic of something I’d sing myself. But it was something that I thought would have fit lovely.”

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The October 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from August 15, and available to order online now – with Patti Smith on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Bon Iver, Robbie Robertson, Jeff Buckley, Miles Davis, Brittany Howard, The Hollies, Devendra Banhart, Neil Young and Bob Dylan and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Wilco, Oh Sees, Hiss Golden Messenger and Tinariwen.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.