Watch Lucy Dacus premiere “Brando” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Lucy Dacus has given the live debut of her new single “Brando” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with a performance filmed at the Theatre Gym at the Virginia Repertory Theatre in the US.

“Brando” is taken from Dacus’ upcoming release Home Video, which arrives this Friday (June 25). Also released ahead of the record were singles “VBS”, “Hot And Heavy” and “Thumbs”.

Watch the performance below.

Dacus is also embarking on a tour of the US, the UK and Europe in support of Home Video, with support from Bachelor, Bartees Strange, Shamir, Laura Stevenson, Thao,Julien Baker, Shakey Graves, Bright Eyes, Miya Folick and Fenne Lily depending on the date.

The full list of dates is below. Find out more here.

June 2021

23 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

July 2021

24 – Portland, ME – Portland House Of Music

25 – Woodstock, NY – Colony Woodstock

27 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater

28 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

29 – Bethlehem, PA – Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks

30 – Worcester, MA – Palladium (Outdoors)

31 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

August 2021

3 – Charlottesville, VA – Sprint Pavilion

4 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

5 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

6 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

7 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

8 – Birmingham, AL – Sloss Furnace

September 2021

10 – Richmond, VA – The National

11 – Richmond, VA – The National

13 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom

14 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

15 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

17 – Dallas, TX – Trees

18 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall- Downstairs

19 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

20 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

22 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel

25 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory OC

27 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Sept 29 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

30 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre

October 2021

1 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

2 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

Oct 4 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm

5 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

6 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

8 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre

9 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

11 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

12 – Columbus , OH – Newport Music Hall

14 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House

15 – Montreal, QC – L’Astral

16 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

18 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

20 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

22 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

23 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

26 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

March 2022

18 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

20 – Glasgow, UK – St. Lukes

21 – Dublin, IE – The Button Factory

23 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla

24 – Bristol, UK – SWX

25 – London, UK – Kentish Town Forum

29 – Brussels, BL – Botanique

30 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Noord

31 – Cologne, DE – Artheater

April 2022

2 – Hamburg, DE – Molotow

3 – Copenhagen, DK – Loppen

4 – Aarhus, DK – Atlas

6 – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret

7 – Stockholm, SE – Nalen Klubb

9 – Berlin, DE – Lido

10 – Jena, DE – Trafo

12 – Vienna, AT – Chelsea

13 – Munich, DE – Milla

14 – Zürich, SU – Bogen F

15 – Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie