Watch Lucy Dacus premiere “Brando” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Lucy Dacus has given the live debut of her new single “Brando” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with a performance filmed at the Theatre Gym at the Virginia Repertory Theatre in the US.
- ORDER NOW: The August 2021 issue of Uncut
“Brando” is taken from Dacus’ upcoming release Home Video, which arrives this Friday (June 25). Also released ahead of the record were singles “VBS”, “Hot And Heavy” and “Thumbs”.
Watch the performance below.
Dacus is also embarking on a tour of the US, the UK and Europe in support of Home Video, with support from Bachelor, Bartees Strange, Shamir, Laura Stevenson, Thao,Julien Baker, Shakey Graves, Bright Eyes, Miya Folick and Fenne Lily depending on the date.
The full list of dates is below. Find out more here.
June 2021
23 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater
July 2021
24 – Portland, ME – Portland House Of Music
25 – Woodstock, NY – Colony Woodstock
27 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater
28 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl
29 – Bethlehem, PA – Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks
30 – Worcester, MA – Palladium (Outdoors)
31 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
August 2021
3 – Charlottesville, VA – Sprint Pavilion
4 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
5 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit
6 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
7 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
8 – Birmingham, AL – Sloss Furnace
September 2021
10 – Richmond, VA – The National
11 – Richmond, VA – The National
13 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom
14 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
15 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
17 – Dallas, TX – Trees
18 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall- Downstairs
19 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn
20 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
22 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel
25 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory OC
27 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
Sept 29 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
30 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre
October 2021
1 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
2 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
Oct 4 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm
5 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
6 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
8 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre
9 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
11 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre
12 – Columbus , OH – Newport Music Hall
14 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House
15 – Montreal, QC – L’Astral
16 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
18 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
20 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
22 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
23 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
26 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
March 2022
18 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
20 – Glasgow, UK – St. Lukes
21 – Dublin, IE – The Button Factory
23 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla
24 – Bristol, UK – SWX
25 – London, UK – Kentish Town Forum
29 – Brussels, BL – Botanique
30 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Noord
31 – Cologne, DE – Artheater
April 2022
2 – Hamburg, DE – Molotow
3 – Copenhagen, DK – Loppen
4 – Aarhus, DK – Atlas
6 – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret
7 – Stockholm, SE – Nalen Klubb
9 – Berlin, DE – Lido
10 – Jena, DE – Trafo
12 – Vienna, AT – Chelsea
13 – Munich, DE – Milla
14 – Zürich, SU – Bogen F
15 – Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie