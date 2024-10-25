Watch Kate Bush’s short film, Little Shrew (Snowflake)

Kate Bush has written and directed a short animation film called Little Shrew (Snowflake).

The film, just over 4 minutes long, depicts a little shrew searching for hope as she makes her way across a bombed-out city.

The music for the short film is a new 2024 radio edit of the track “Snowflake“, which originally appeared on Bush’s 2011 album, 50 Words For Snow.

The film has been made in collaboration with the charity, War Child.

“I started working on it a couple of years ago, it was not long after the Ukrainian war broke out, and I think it was such a shock for all of us,” Bush explained on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme earlier today [October 25].

“It’s been such a long period of peace we’d all been living through. And I just felt I wanted to make a little animation that would feature, originally, a little girl. It was really the idea of children caught up in war. I wanted to draw attention to how horrific it is for children.

“And so I came up with this idea for a storyboard and felt that, actually, people would be more empathetic towards a creature rather than a human. So I came up with the idea of it being a little shrew.”