Watch Jack White’s new video for “Lazaretto”

Jack White has released a video for the lead single and title track off his new album, Lazaretto. Scroll down to the watch it. The video is directed by Jonas & François, the French directing team whose credits including Kanye West, Depeche Mode and Muse. A 7” vinyl single of “Lazaretto”, featuring the exclusive non-album b-side cover of Elvis Presley's "Power of My Love”, is available to pre-order.
You can watch White perform another track from the album, “Temporary Ground“, here.
The tracklisting for Lazaretto is:
“Three Women”
“Lazaretto”
“Temporary Ground”
“Would You Fight for My Love?”
“High Ball Stepper”
“Just One Drink”
“Alone in My Home”
“Entitlement”
“That Black Bat Licorice”
“I Think I Found the Culprit”
“Want and Able”
The album is released on June 9 via Third Man Records/XL Recordings.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qI-95cTMeLM
