Watch Jack White’s new video for “Lazaretto”

Jack White has released a video for the lead single and title track off his new album, Lazaretto. Scroll down to the watch it. The video is directed by Jonas & François, the French directing team whose credits including Kanye West, Depeche Mode and Muse. A 7” vinyl single of “Lazaretto”, featuring the exclusive non-album b-side cover of Elvis Presley's "Power of My Love”, is available to pre-order.

You can watch White perform another track from the album, “Temporary Ground“, here.

The tracklisting for Lazaretto is:

“Three Women”



“Lazaretto”



“Temporary Ground”



“Would You Fight for My Love?”



“High Ball Stepper”



“Just One Drink”



“Alone in My Home”



“Entitlement”



“That Black Bat Licorice”



“I Think I Found the Culprit”



“Want and Able”

The album is released on June 9 via Third Man Records/XL Recordings.



