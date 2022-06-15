Subscribe
Watch Grace Jones debut new songs at Meltdown Festival

She curated the 27th edition of the festival, which was held at Southbank Centre in London

By Charlotte Krol
Grace Jones
Grace Jones performs live in 2022. Image: Lorne Thomson / Getty Images

Grace Jones debuted a pair of new tracks at Meltdown Festival, which she curated this year.

The singer played “Born Black” and “War No More” on Friday (June 10), opening the 27th edition of the festival held at the Southbank Centre in London.

Among the new tracks were performances of classics including “Slave To The Rhythm” and “Pull Up To The Bumper”. She also covered a number of songs including Roxy Music’s “Love Is The Drug” and Iggy Pop’s “Nightclubbing”.

You can watch her debut new songs and see the full setlist below.

Grace Jones’ setlist at Meltdown 2022 [via SetlistFM]:

01. “Nightclubbing” (Iggy Pop cover)
02. “Walking In The Rain” (Flash And The Pan cover)
03. “Born Black” (new song)
04. “My Jamaican Guy”
05. “I’ve Done It Again”
06. “Demolition Man”
07. “War No More” (new song)
08. “Love Is The Drug” (Roxy Music cover)
09. “I’ve Seen That Face Before (Libertango)”
10. “Williams’ Blood”
11. “Amazing Grace” (John Newton cover)
12. “Slave To The Rhythm”
13. “Hurricane”
14. “Pull Up To The Bumper”

Acts including PeachesSkunk Anansie, Dry CleaningGreentea Peng, John GrantSky FerreiraHot Chip and Honey Dijon played this year’s event.

Originally published on NME
