Watch Elton John play “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” live in Moscow

On January 24, Elton John will release Live In Moscow, 1979 – the recording of a historic concert performed at Rossiya Hall, Moscow, in 1979 with percussionist Ray Cooper and originally broadcast by BBC Radio 1.

Watch a video of “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” from that very same show:

Advertisement

Speaking about the concert, Elton John said: “I can honestly say it has been one of the best experiences of my life. It was one of the most memorable and happy tours I have been on. The last show was probably one of the best concerts I’ve ever given in my life. Working with Ray, with just the two of us on stage, was both exhilarating and challenging.”

Live In Moscow, 1979 – which now appears on 2xLP, 2xCD and digital formats – was originally released as limited pressing for Record Store Day 2019. Check out the LP tracklisting below:

Side 1

Daniel

Skyline Pigeon

Take Me To The Pilot

Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time)

Side 2

Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Candle In The Wind

I Heard It Through The Grapevine

Side 3

Funeral For A Friend

Tonight

Better Off Dead

Bennie And The Jets

Side 4

Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word

Crazy Water

Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting) / Pinball Wizard

Crocodile Rock / Get Back / Back In The U.S.S.R