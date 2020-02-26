Watch David Gilmour play Fleetwood Mac’s “Albatross”

Last night (February 25) at the London Palladium, Mick Fleetwood assembled an all-star cast to pay tribute to the music of his former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Peter Green.

Fleetwood was joined by David Gilmour to play “Albatross” and “Oh Well, Part 2”, both of which you can watch below:

Other illustrious guests included John Mayall, Bill Wyman, Kirk Hammett, Steven Tyler, Neil Finn, Christine McVie, Pete Townshend, Noel Gallagher, Billy Gibbons and another rarely-glimpsed former Fleetwood Mac guitarist, Jeremy Spencer. You can see many of them playing together on the concert’s closing jam “Shake Your Moneymaker”, before perusing the full set list below:

Rollin’ Man

Homework

Doctor Brown (with Billy Gibbons)

All Your Love

Rattlesnake Shake (with Steven Tyler)

Stop Messin’ Around (with Christine McVie)

Looking For Somebody (with Christine McVie)

Sandy Mary (with Noel Gallagher)

Love That Burns (with Noel Gallagher)

The World Keeps Turning (with Noel Gallagher)

Like Crying

No Place To Go

Station Man (with Pete Townshend)

Man of the World (with Neil Finn)

Oh Well, Part 1 (with Billy Gibbons and Steven Tyler)

Oh Well, Part 2 (with David Gilmour)

Need Your Love So Bad

Black Magic Woman

The Sky is Crying (with Jeremy Spencer)

I Can’t Hold On (with Jeremy Spencer)

The Green Manalishi (with Kirk Hammett)

Albatross (with David Gilmour)

Shake Your Moneymaker

The concert was filmed and recorded, with an audio boxset already available for pre-order here.