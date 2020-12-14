Watch Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band play live on SNL

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band were the special live guests on this weekend’s edition of Saturday Night Live.

They played two songs from recent album Letter To You – “Ghosts” and “I’ll See You In My Dreams”. Watch below:

Due to “COVID restrictions and precautions”, bassist Garry Tallent and violinist Soozie Tyrell were absent for the performance, with Jack Daley of The Disciples Of Soul standing in.

Last week, Springsteen also appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, where he talked about Letter To You and his earliest experiences as a musician: