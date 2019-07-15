Watch Bob Dylan duet with Neil Young in Kilkenny

The co-headliners join forces for "Will The Circle Be Unbroken?"

Following their appearance at London’s Hyde Park on Friday, Bob Dylan and Neil Young played another co-headline show in Kilkenny, Ireland, on Sunday (July 14) – and this time they duetted, with Young coming on midway through Dylan’s set to play “Will The Circle Be Unbroken?”

The pair previously performed the hymn together at the famous 1975 SNACK benefit show in San Francisco. Watch fan footage of the duet from Kilkenny’s Nowlan Park below:

Neil Young also posted a snippet of the song on his Instagram account, along with the news that a stream of his Kilkenny set will be rebroadcast on Neil Young Archives at some point this week – although it won’t include “Will The Circle Be Unbroken?”

