Watch The Black Keys deliver a spoof music masterclass

"We wrote 'Let's Rock' to prove to the world that we're better people than everybody else"

The Black Keys have made a video for comedy website Funny Or Die, parodying the phenomenon of online music masterclasses.

As part of ‘The Black Keys MasterCourse’, viewers can learn about the inspirations behind Dan Auerbach’s songwriting – “I wrote that song when I was eating caviar with Michael Jordan in Paris” – as well as discovering how Patrick Carney gets his “sultry” drum tones.

Watch the video below:

