Watch a video for Lana Del Rey’s “Chemtrails Over The Country Club”

Lana Del Rey has announced that her new album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club, will be released by Polydor on March 19.
Watch a video for the title track below:
Advertisement
You can pre-order the album here and check out the artwork and tracklisting below:
01 White Dress
02 Chemtrails Over the Country Club
03 Tulsa Jesus Freak
04 Let Me Love You Like a Woman
05 Wild at Heart
06 Dark But Just a Game
07 Not All Who Wander Are Lost
08 Yosemite
09 Breaking Up Slowly
10 Dance Till We Die
11 For Free