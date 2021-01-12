Watch a video for Lana Del Rey’s “Chemtrails Over The Country Club”

Lana Del Rey has announced that her new album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club, will be released by Polydor on March 19.

Watch a video for the title track below:

You can pre-order the album here and check out the artwork and tracklisting below:

01 White Dress

02 Chemtrails Over the Country Club

03 Tulsa Jesus Freak

04 Let Me Love You Like a Woman

05 Wild at Heart

06 Dark But Just a Game

07 Not All Who Wander Are Lost

08 Yosemite

09 Breaking Up Slowly

10 Dance Till We Die

11 For Free