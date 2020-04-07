Subscribe
Watch a video for Brigid Mae Power’s new song, “Wedding Of A Friend”

From her upcoming third album Head Above The Water

Sam Richards
Credit: Steve Gullick

Brigid Mae Power will release her third album Head Above The Water through Fire Records on June 5.

You can watch a video for the single “Wedding Of A Friend” below:

Head Above The Water was recorded in The Green Door in Glasgow with Alasdair Roberts co-producing alongside Power and Peter Broderick. “It doesn’t sound different to me,” says Power, “it’s just the way things have progressed, but I suppose you could say that songs like the opening track, ‘On A City Night’ are, well, catchy? This album shows a few different sides to me.”

Power has rescheduled her summer tour, the new dates are as follows:

26 Jul: Deer Shed Festival, Yorkshire, UK
02 Sep: Glad Café, Glasgow, UK
04 Sep: St. Michael’s, Manchester, UK
05 Sep: Moseley Folk Festival, Birmingham, UK
09 Sep: The Rose Hill, Brighton, UK
15 Sep: The Lexington, London, UK

You can read an in-depth feature on Brigid Mae Power in the next issue of Uncut, out next week. Subscribe here to ensure you receive your copy in good time.

Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Read More
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

