Watch a trailer for The Band documentary, Once Were Brothers

As reported in Uncut’s interview with Robbie Robertson last year, director Daniel Roher has completed a new documentary entitled Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson And The Band.

It will be released in US cinemas on February 21; a UK release date is yet be set. Watch a trailer for Once Were Brothers below, featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eric Clapton among the talking heads:

Other famous names interviewed for the film, which is based on Robertson’s 2016 memoir Testimony, include Van Morrison, Taj Mahal, Peter Gabriel and Martin Scorsese.