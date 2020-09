This Saturday (September 26), OSees celebrate the release of recent album Protean Threat by broadcasting a Levitation Session set, captured outdoors at Pioneertown in the California desert.

Watch a clip of OSees performing “Chem Farmer / Nite Expo” below:

The ticketed livestream starts at 7pm CT (1am BST), but can be watched any time up until October 8. You can buy tickets, including various merch bundles, here.