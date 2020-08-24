Subscribe
Walter Lure, guitarist with Johnny Thunders and the Heartbreakers, dies aged 71

He was the last surviving member of the band's original line-up

Michael Bonner
Credit: Erica Echenberg/Redferns

Walter Lure has died aged 71.

The guitarist with Johnny Thunders and the Heartbreakers died due to complications related to the cancer.

His death was confirmed by Los Angeles club Starwood, who said Lure died on Saturday (August 22) due to complications related to the cancer.

“Walter Lure (April 22, 1949 – August 22, 2020) our dear friend has passed away,” the venue said in a statement. “Walter was diagnosed with liver and lung cancer in July 2020, which spread rapidly and he died from complications related to the cancer at the age of 71, peacefully in the hospital, surrounded by family.”

They added: “He was much loved by all and respected for all he contributed to the world of music. He will be dearly missed. To his family, friends and fans our deepest condolences. May he RIP.”

Walter Lure (April 22, 1949 – August 22, 2020) our dear friend has passed away. Walter was diagnosed with liver and…

Posted by Bettystar Wood on Saturday, August 22, 2020

The New York-based guitarist appeared on the band’s only studio album, 1977’s L.A.M.F., alongside frontman Johnny Thunders, bassist Billy Rath and drummer Jerry Nolan. He left the following year, to return on a number of occasions until 1991.

Lure reunited with the Heartbreakers a number of times before Thunders’ death in 1991 and Nolan’s death the following year. (Rath also died in 2014.)

After leaving the band, Lure became a stock broker but continued to play music. He worked with the Ramones on their LPs Subterranean Jungle and Too Tough To Die, released a single with the Blessed, and started a number of bands, including the Hurricanes, The Heroes, and The Waldos, who released their debut, Rent Party, in 1995.

Earlier this year, Lure released his memoir To Hell And Back: My Life In Johnny Thunders’ Heartbreakers, In The Words Of The Last Man Standing.

