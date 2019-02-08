Van Morrison to reissue The Healing Game with 24 unreleased tracks

Includes collaborations with Carl Perkins, John Lee Hooker and Lonnie Donegan

Van Morrison will reissue his 1997 album The Healing Game through Exile/Legacy Recordings on March 22.

The 3xCD deluxe edition includes a disc of rare and unreleased tracks from the period, including collaborations with Carl Perkins, John Lee Hooker and Lonnie Donegan.

The third CD features a Van Morrison live set recorded in Montreux on July 17, 1997. Peruse the full tracklisting for The Healing Game (Deluxe Edition) below:

Disc 1 – The Original Album… Plus

1. Rough God Goes Riding

2. Fire in the Belly

3. This Weight

4. Waiting Game

5. Piper at the Gates of Dawn

6. Burning Ground

7. It Once Was My Life

8. Sometimes We Cry

9. If You Love Me

10. The Healing Game

Bonus tracks

11. Look What the Good People Done

12. At the End of the Day

13. The Healing Game (single version)

14. Full Force Gale ’96 (single version)

15. St. Dominic’s Preview

Disc 2 – Sessions & Collaborations

1. The Healing Game (alternate version) (previously unissued)

2. Fire in the Belly (alternate version) (previously unissued)

3. Didn’t He Ramble (previously unissued)

4. The Healing Game (jazz version) (previously unissued)

5. Sometimes We Cry (full length version) (previously unissued)

6. Mule Skinner Blues

7. A Kiss to Build a Dream On (previously unissued)

8. Don’t Look Back – John Lee Hooker

9. The Healing Game – John Lee Hooker

10. Boppin’ the Blues – Carl Perkins & Van Morrison (previously unissued)

11. Matchbox – Carl Perkins & Van Morrison (previously unissued)

12. Sittin’ on Top of the World – Carl Perkins & Van Morrison (arranged by Van Morrison)

13. My Angel – Carl Perkins & Van Morrison (previously unissued)

14. All By Myself – Carl Perkins & Van Morrison (previously unissued)

15. Mule Skinner Blues – Lonnie Donegan & Van Morrison



Disc 3 – Live at Montreux, July 17, 1997 (all tracks previously unreleased)

1. Rough God Goes Riding

2. Foreign Window

3. Tore Down A La Rimbaud

4. Vanlose Stairway/Trans-Euro Train

5. Fool For You

6. Sometimes We Cry

7. It Once Was My Life

8. I’m Not Feeling It Anymore

9. This Weight

10. Who Can I Turn To (When Nobody Needs Me)

11. Fire in the Belly

12. Tupelo Honey/Why Must I Always Explain

13. The Healing Game

14. See Me Through/Soldier of Fortune/Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)/Burning Ground

As well as the 3xCD deluxe edition, The Healing Game will also be reissued as a single LP, minus the bonus tracks. Pre-order both formats here.

