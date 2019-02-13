Van Morrison, Mavis Staples and Maceo Parker for Innervisions

Gilberto Gil and Ramp will also play the London multi-venue festival

London festival Innervisions has announced the line-up for its 2019 edition, taking place in venues across the city on July 3-7.

Van Morrison will play two nights at the Roundhouse on July 6 and 7, with Mavis Staples playing the same venue on July 4.

James Brown saxophonist Maceo Parker plays the Roundhouse on July 5, with Gilberto Gil at Shepherd’s Bush Empire on July 7.

Ramp play Islington Assembly Hall on July 4 with Aloe Blacc at the Roundhouse on July 3. There’s also a Kraftwerk Re:Werk event at Indigo At The O2 on July 4, with an orchestra playing the music of Kraftwerk.

See the full line-up and buy tickets here.

