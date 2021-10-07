Subscribe
Uncut exclusive: hear Margo Cilker’s new song, “That River”

The track comes from her stunning debut, Pohorylle

By Michael Bonner

Margo Cilker‘s upcoming debut Pohorylle has rarely been off the Uncut stereo recently, so we are delighted to premier a new track from the album – “That River“.

Speaking about the song, Oregon’s Cilker says: “The road from California across the Great Basin to Oregon has been travelled, often afoot, by countless Basque expatriates – so much so, that in the early twentieth century it was said most Basques in Spain could name only two American cities: New York and Winnemucca. I drove that road a few years ago after returning from Bilbao to move to a small town in Northeastern Oregon and wrote this song on the drive. I feel the band really captured the feeling of wide-open sagebrush desert and winding canyons in the moonlight. I still can’t tell you if this is my own story or some other character speaking through me; some ghost of a well-travelled bride-to-be laying down to take her rest in Jordan Valley.”

You can hear “That River” below.

Cilker has previously released two other songs from the album: “Barbed Wire (Belly Crawl)” and “Tehachapi“.

Pohorylle is released on November 5 via Loose Music. You can pre-order a copy by clicking here.

