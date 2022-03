Uncut exclusive! Hear Valerie June’s joyous new track, “Use Me”

Valerie June has released a new track, “Use Me“.

Co-written with Jennifer Decilveo, “Use Me” is June’s first new music since last year’s The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers album.

The track arrives ahead of June’s headlining tour, which begins on March 31 in Seattle, WA.

Thu Mar 31 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Fri Apr 01 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom

Sat Apr 02 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater SOLD OUT

Sun Apr 03 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

Tue Apr 05 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Wed Apr 06 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

Fri Apr 08 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

Sat Apr 09 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up

Fri Apr 22 – Kennett Square, PA – Longwood Gardens Open Air Theatre SOLD OUT

Tue May 03 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music Theatre

Wed May 04 – New York, NY – Town Hall

Thu May 05 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Fri May 06 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie Music Hall at Homestead

Sat May 07 – Ithaca, NY – State Theatre

Tue May 10 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Wed May 11 – Ferndale, MI – Magic Bag

Fri May 13 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

Sat May 14 – Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum Theatre

Sun May 15 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Annex

Mon May 16 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre

Wed May 18 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School SOLD OUT

Thu May 19 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall

Fri May 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theatre

Sat May 21 – Iowa City, IA – Englert Theatre

Sun May 22 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

Tue May 24 – Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall

Wed May 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall

Fri May 27 – Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

Sat May 28 – Annapolis, MD – Ram’s Head On Stage SOLD OUT