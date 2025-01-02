Tributes have been paid to Johnnie Walker, who died on January 31, 2024 aged 79. Walker had retired from a long career in broadcasting at the end of October.

His death was announced on air by fellow BBC Radio 2 DJ, Bob Harris, who described Walker as an “incredible, warm, wonderful, superb broadcaster” who “was passionate about his music”.

Advertisement

On Twitter/X, Robert Plant wrote, “so long Johnnie Walker, all across the years ..a defender and gatekeeper of great musical taste .. a cool, kind man who kept the bar high for all of us who loved him ….”

Also on Twitter/X, Joan Armatrading wrote, “RIP Johnnie Walker and thank you. Thank you for all you did for my music and the many other musicians you brought to the public’s attention. I loved talking with you on your shows. I will miss you. You will be very missed by many x”

And Rick Wakeman wrote, “Johnnie Walker was a great friend and stunningly influential within radio. We talked about Caroline a lot and his overall radio knowledge and experiences were second to none. A privilege to have been able to call him a true friend. Radio Heaven now has a real DJ gem”

Advertisement

Fellow broadcasters also paid tribute to Walker, including Ken Bruce: “So sorry to hear the news about the great Johnnie Walker. Not only was he a wonderful broadcaster but also a man of great personal strength and kindness.”

Walker’s radio career spanned 58 years, beginning as a pirate DJ on the offshore station Swinging Radio England, then Radio Caroline, before joining Radio 1 in 1969. He later worked in America before returning to the BBC.

Photo: Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

In 2009, Uncut interviewed Walker – alongside other veteran DJs – about the glory days of pirate radio. You can read the article here.