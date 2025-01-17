The film director David Lynch has died aged 78. The creator of films including Eraserhead, Blue Velvet, Wild At Heart and Mulholland Drive and, with Mark Frost, the TV series Twin Peaks, had recently revealed an emphysema diagnosis.

Lynch’s fellow filmmakers have paid fulsome tribute. In a statement, Steven Spielberg wrote:

“I loved David’s films. ‘Blue Velvet,’ ‘Mulholland Drive’ and ‘Elephant Man’ defined him as a singular, visionary dreamer who directed films that felt handmade… The world is going to miss such an original and unique voice. His films have already stood the test of time and they always will.”

On Twitter/X, Ron Howard wrote:

#RIPDavidLynch, a gracious man and fearless artist who followed his heart & soul and proved that radical experimentation could yield unforgettable cinema.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Cage, who starred in Wild At Heart, told Deadline that he was “a singular genius in cinema, one of the greatest artists of this or any time.”. He continued: “He was brave, brilliant, and a maverick with a joyful sense of humor. I never had more fun on a film set than working with David Lynch. He will always be solid gold.”

Kyle MacLachlan – star of Blue Velvet, Dune and Twin Peaks, wrote on Instagram:

“David was in tune with the universe and his own imagination on a level that seemed to be the best version of human. He was not interested in answers because he understood that questions are the drive that make us who we are. They are our breath.



“While the world has lost a remarkable artist, I’ve lost a dear friend who imagined a future for me and allowed me to travel in worlds I could never have conceived on my own.”