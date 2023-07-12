Tom Waits to reissue his complete Island catalogue

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Swordfishtrombones on September 1, Tom Waits will issue a newly remastered version of that landmark album, along with its two follow-ups, Rain Dogs (1985) and Franks Wild Years (1987).

ORDER NOW: Kate Bush is on the cover of the latest UNCUT

They will be followed on October 6 by the reissues of his remaining Island studio albums, Bone Machine (1992) and The Black Rider (1993).

All albums were mastered by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering under the guidance of Waits’ longtime audio engineer, Karl Derfler. Swordfishtrombones was sourced from the original EQ’ed ½” production master tapes while Rain Dogs, Franks Wild Years, Bone Machine and The Black Rider were sourced from the original ½” flat master tapes. The new vinyl editions will come with specially made labels featuring photos of Waits from each era in addition to artwork and packaging that has been recreated to replicate the original LPs.

Advertisement

Each album will be released on CD and in two vinyl options: 180-gram black vinyl and a limited edition colour variant that will be available exclusively via TomWaits.com and UDiscover Music. Ahead of their physical releases, all of the remastered albums are available to stream now – click here to pre-order or stream.